Carolina Precision Plastics sold to Las Vegas group

Carolina Precision Plastics LLC, with facilities in Mocksville and Asheboro, has been sold to Westfall Technik Inc., a Las Vegas-based company that manufactures plastic parts in the medical, packaging and consumer-goods industries.

Terms were not disclosed.

Westfall said the purchase “greatly strengthens its geographic footprint” by adding its first plants in the Southeast, as well as Kaiping in the Guangdong province of China. CPP’s three plants cover about 335,000 square feet of manufacturing space, including about 45,000 square feet in Mocksville.

“This provides a further supply-chain advantage to Westfall when it comes to serving key customers in both the packaging and healthcare sectors,” said Merritt Williams, the firm’s chief commercial officer. “CPP’s North Carolina plants are ideally located to serve the multitude of brand owners with a manufacturing presence in the surrounding area.”

CPP which runs about 100 injection molding machines in its three facilities, also brings expertise in vital secondary services, such as high-volume, fully automated assembly and sophisticated decorating capabilities.

CPP has packaging customers that include L’Oréal (serving their L’Oréal Paris and Kiehl’s brands), Estée Lauder and Burt’s Bees.

