Carolina University forms partnership with Athena

Carolina University, based in Winston-Salem, said Monday it is partnering with Athena Global Education to offer online master's of business administration programs globally.

The UniAthena/Carolina completion programs will be available in the 113 countries served by UniAthena.

UniAthena is a global education services platform dedicated to providing high-quality education to students from around the world. Its academic programs include doctoral and master level degrees and diplomas from universities and professional certifications.

Although the programs will be delivered online, students will have access to in-person classroom instruction.

There will be a focus in the partnership for students from the Middle East and broader Middle East and North Africa regions.

"It enables students to gain in-demand capabilities in ... areas such as public health and data science," said Sandeep Gopalan, Carolina's executive vice president for academic affairs and international.

