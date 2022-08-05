Case Paper pays $6.2 million for Greensboro industrial site

Case Paper Co., based in Harrison, N.Y., has paid just under $6.2 million for a three-tract property in Greensboro, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The properties are: a 2.95-acre tract at 2018 Brevard Road that serves as a regional operational hub; a 2.86-acre tract at 2019 Surrett Court; and an 0.76-acre tract adjacent to 2018 Brevard Road.
Case also has regional operations in Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami and Philadelphia.
The seller is Winter Bell Co. of High Point.
