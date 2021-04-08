 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Catawba County solar project to serve Wells Fargo power needs
0 comments

Catawba County solar project to serve Wells Fargo power needs

{{featured_button_text}}

Duke Energy and Wells Fargo & Co. announced Thursday a 20-year renewable energy purchase agreement under which the bank will use all of the production from the Blackburn Solar Project.

The project is a 58-megawatt, 600-acre solar farm planned for Catawba County through Duke Energy’s Green Source Advantage program.

The project is expected to produce about 8% of the bank’s annual global electricity, as well as meet more than 50% of total electricity needs and 100% of its eligible load within the Duke Energy Carolinas service area.

Wells Fargo has within the Duke Energy Carolinas service area a real-estate footprint of 7.5 million square feet with 36,000 employees.

The 130,000 megawatt-hours Wells Fargo will receive each year will be generated by about 200,000 solar panels. The facility will be developed, owned, and operated by a subsidiary of Florida-based NextEra Energy Resources, and is scheduled to come online in 2022.

Wells Fargo will retain the Renewable Energy Credits associated with the project.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Maximizing credit card rewards for big purchases

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News