Caterpillar announces headquarters move to Texas

Caterpillar Inc. confirmed Tuesday it is leaving its long-time Illinois headquarters base for Irving, Texas, with the transition beginning later this year.

Caterpillar said in a brief statement it has had a presence in Texas since the 1960s, across several areas of the company.

That includes occupying an existing space for its new headquarters in Irving, which is about 13 miles from Dallas.

Spokeswoman Kate Kenny said many of its 230 corporate-headquarters employees are expected to transfer to the new site.

The company operates a $426 million plant in Winston-Salem. The railroad-equipment production plant has 160 employees at last count.

Illinois still will remain the largest concentration of Caterpillar employees globally at about 17,000.

“We believe it’s in the best strategic interest of the company to make this move, which supports Caterpillar’s strategy for profitable growth as we help our customers build a better, more sustainable world,” Caterpillar chairman and chief executive Jim Umpleby said.

The manufacturer is making its second headquarters move in just more than five years.

It announced plans in April 2017 to move from Peoria, Ill., its home for more than 90 years, to the Chicago suburb of Deerfield, Ill.

In early 2017, the manufacturer said the move from Peoria to the Chicago suburb was designed in part to be about 20 minutes from O’Hare International Airport, major interstates and direct access to the Chicago commuter train system.

Umpleby said the Deerfield site “achieves our goal to be more accessible to our global customers, dealers and employees. This site gives our employees many options to live in either an urban or suburban environment.”

