Caterpillar board authorizes $15B share-repurchase program

The board of directors of Caterpillar Inc. said Monday it has authorized a repurchase of up to $15 billion worth of its common stock.
The authorization is effective Aug. 1 with no expiration date.
Based on Monday's stock closing price of $207.19, the latest buyback program could represent about 72.4 million shares, or 13.6% of the shares outstanding as of March 31.
During its first-quarter earnings report, Caterpillar reported spending about $800 million on share repurchases. For fiscal 2021, Caterpillar spent $2.7 billion on share repurchases.
Caterpillar has a railroad-equipment production plant in Winston-Salem with 160 employees at last count.
