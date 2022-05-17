 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Caterpillar board authorizes $15B share-repurchase program

Caterpillar Plant

Caterpillar Inc. has a railroad-equipment production plant in Winston-Salem with 160 employees at last count. The board of directors has authorized a repurchase of up to $15 billion worth of its common stock.

The board of directors of Caterpillar Inc. said Monday it has authorized a repurchase of up to $15 billion worth of its common stock.

The authorization is effective Aug. 1 with no expiration date.

Based on Monday's stock closing price of $207.19, the latest buyback program could represent about 72.4 million shares, or 13.6% of the shares outstanding as of March 31.

During its first-quarter earnings report, Caterpillar reported spending about $800 million on share repurchases. For fiscal 2021, Caterpillar spent $2.7 billion on share repurchases.

