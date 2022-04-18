Caterpillar board declares $1.11 quarterly dividend

The board of directors of Caterpillar Inc. has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.11 per share of common stock.
The dividend is payable May 20 to shareholders registered as of April 25.
The company has a railroad-equipment production plant in Winston-Salem with 160 employees at last count.
Richard Craver
