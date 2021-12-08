 Skip to main content
Caterpillar board declares $1.11 quarterly dividend
Caterpillar board declares $1.11 quarterly dividend

The board of directors of Caterpillar Inc. declared Wednesday a quarterly dividend of $1.11 per share of common stock.

The dividend is payable Feb. 18 to shareholders registered as of Jan. 20.

The company has a railroad-equipment production plant in Winston-Salem with 160 employees at last count.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

