Caterpillar board declares $1.20 quarterly dividend

Caterpillar Plant

Caterpillar Inc. has a railroad-equipment production plant in Winston-Salem with 160 employees at last count. The board of directors declared Wednesday a quarterly cash dividend of $1.20 a share, up 9 cents from the previous dividend.

The board of directors of Caterpillar Inc. declared Wednesday a quarterly cash dividend of $1.20 a share, up 9 cents from the previous dividend.

The dividend is payable Aug. 19 to shareholders registered as of July 20.

Caterpillar has a railroad-equipment production plant in Winston-Salem with 160 employees at last count.

