Caterpillar exceeds lower earnings projections for third quarter

The global COVID-19 pandemic continued to take a major sales and profit toll on Caterpillar Inc. during the third quarter.
The company reported Tuesday a 55.3% plunge year over year in third-quarter net income to $668 million. That followed a 71.7% decline in second-quarter net income to $458 million.
However, the company managed again to exceed analysts’ lowered earnings-per-share forecasts.
Diluted earnings were $1.22 a share, down from $2.66 a year ago.
The average earnings forecast was $1.15 by 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
Caterpillar is considered a manufacturing bellwether for the global economy, particularly as it relates to the energy sector.
The company has a railroad-equipment production plant in Winston-Salem with 160 employees at last count.
Sales fell 22.5% in the third quarter to $9.88 billion.
"The decline was primarily due to lower sales volume driven by lower end-user demand for equipment and services," the company said.
Meanwhile, expenses dropped 17.1% to $8.9 billion.
"Our third-quarter results largely aligned with our expectations, and we’re encouraged by positive signs in certain industries and geographies," Jim Umpleby, Caterpillar's chairman and chief executive, said in a statement.
"We’re executing our strategy and are ready to respond quickly to changing market conditions."
Caterpillar’s initial fiscal 2020 earnings forecast was a range of $8.50 to $10 a share. It was at $4.05 through the third quarter.
All three of Caterpillar’s main divisions had revenue decreases in the third quarter: construction industries was down 23% to $4.06 billion; energy and transportation, which includes the Winston-Salem plant, was down 24% to $4.16 billion; and resource industries was down 21% to $1.82 billion.
Sales in North America were down 30.3% to $4.25 billion.
Third Bridge analyst Peter McNally said Caterpillar's fiscal 2020 "has proven to be more challenging than anticipated, with earnings expected to be about half of what they were in 2019."
"Yet, the shares have recovered to the highest levels since 2017 in anticipation of stronger customer spending in 2021." Caterpillar's share price opened trading Tuesday at $163.61 with its 52-week high at $171.26 set on Oct. 20.
McNally said a key area of focus for Caterpillar's mining equipment is the recovery in commodity prices, copper and iron ore in particular.
"Those are potential drivers of demand for mining equipment that Caterpillar makes."
"These basic materials have had both supply and demand drivers leading to their rapid recovery since the onset of the pandemic."
