Caterpillar exceeds lower earnings projections for third quarter

"We’re executing our strategy and are ready to respond quickly to changing market conditions."

Caterpillar’s initial fiscal 2020 earnings forecast was a range of $8.50 to $10 a share. It was at $4.05 through the third quarter.

All three of Caterpillar’s main divisions had revenue decreases in the third quarter: construction industries was down 23% to $4.06 billion; energy and transportation, which includes the Winston-Salem plant, was down 24% to $4.16 billion; and resource industries was down 21% to $1.82 billion.

Sales in North America were down 30.3% to $4.25 billion.

Third Bridge analyst Peter McNally said Caterpillar's fiscal 2020 "has proven to be more challenging than anticipated, with earnings expected to be about half of what they were in 2019."

"Yet, the shares have recovered to the highest levels since 2017 in anticipation of stronger customer spending in 2021." Caterpillar's share price opened trading Tuesday at $163.61 with its 52-week high at $171.26 set on Oct. 20.

McNally said a key area of focus for Caterpillar's mining equipment is the recovery in commodity prices, copper and iron ore in particular.