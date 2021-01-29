Caterpillar exceeds lowered profit projections for fourth quarter

The global COVID-19 pandemic took another major sales and profit toll on Caterpillar Inc. during the fourth quarter.
The company reported Friday a 29% decline in year-over-year net income to $780 million.
However, the net income was up from $668 million in the third quarter, which was down 55.3% year over year. There also was a 71.7% decline in second-quarter net income to $458 million.
Even with the profit drop, Caterpillar again exceeded analysts’ lowered earnings-per-share forecasts.
Diluted earnings were $1.42 a share, down from $1.97 a year ago.
Adjusted earnings were $2.12 a share, primarily a factor of Caterpillar taking pension and other postemployment benefit charges worth 63 cents and restructuring charges worth 7 cents.
The average earnings forecast was $1.46 by 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
Caterpillar is considered a manufacturing bellwether for the global economy, particularly as it relates to the energy sector.
The company has a railroad-equipment production plant in Winston-Salem with 160 employees at last count.
Sales fell 14.5% in the fourth quarter to $11.2 billion.
The sales decline reflected lower end-user demand and dealers reducing their inventories by $2.9 billion in 2020," the company said.
Meanwhile, expenses dropped 12.7% to $9.85 billion.
“Our fourth-quarter and full-year results reflect the team’s agility in a challenging environment while executing our strategy for long-term profitable growth," Jim Umpleby, Caterpillar's chairman and chief executive, said in a statement.
"We achieved the adjusted operating profit margin established during our 2019 Investor Day, while continuing to invest in products and services."
All three of Caterpillar’s main divisions had revenue decreases in the fourth quarter: energy and transportation, which includes the Winston-Salem plant, was down 19% to $4.81 billion; construction industries was down 10% to $4.51 billion; and resource industries was down 9% to $2.18 billion.
Sales in North America were down 22% to $4.17 billion.
For the full year, Caterpillar had just under $3 billion in net income, down from $6.09 billion in fiscal 2019.
The company said it repurchased $1.13 billion worth of its stock during fiscal 2020. That was down from $4.05 billion in fiscal 2019.
Third Bridge analyst Peter McNally said Caterpillar's fiscal 2020 "has proven to be more challenging than anticipated, with earnings expected to be about half of what they were in 2019."
"Yet, the shares have recovered to the highest levels since 2017 in anticipation of stronger customer spending in 2021."
Caterpillar's share price opened trading Friday at $156 with its 52-week high at $170.
CFRA Research analyst Elizabeth Vermillion has a "buy" rating on Caterpillar with 12-month share-price target of $224.
Vermillion based her ratings as being "justified by our outlook for construction spending growth in 2021, coupled with CAT’s improved inventory levels."
"As 2021 starts, we see Caterpillar as very well positioned for improving market demand as the global economy starts to recover from COVID-19."
She cautioned, however, that "declining dealer inventories remains one of the largest challenges for Caterpillar."
