Caterpillar exceeds lowered profit projections for fourth quarter

The sales decline reflected lower end-user demand and dealers reducing their inventories by $2.9 billion in 2020," the company said.

Meanwhile, expenses dropped 12.7% to $9.85 billion.

“Our fourth-quarter and full-year results reflect the team’s agility in a challenging environment while executing our strategy for long-term profitable growth," Jim Umpleby, Caterpillar's chairman and chief executive, said in a statement.

"We achieved the adjusted operating profit margin established during our 2019 Investor Day, while continuing to invest in products and services."

All three of Caterpillar’s main divisions had revenue decreases in the fourth quarter: energy and transportation, which includes the Winston-Salem plant, was down 19% to $4.81 billion; construction industries was down 10% to $4.51 billion; and resource industries was down 9% to $2.18 billion.

Sales in North America were down 22% to $4.17 billion.

For the full year, Caterpillar had just under $3 billion in net income, down from $6.09 billion in fiscal 2019.

The company said it repurchased $1.13 billion worth of its stock during fiscal 2020. That was down from $4.05 billion in fiscal 2019.