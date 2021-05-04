Caterpillar executive compensation down in 2020 due to pandemic impact

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the 2020 compensation for Caterpillar Inc.'s top-five executives, the company reported in its annual proxy filing.

With the U.S. and global economies being adversely affected during the first months of the pandemic, Caterpillar's board of directors responded by cancelling incentive pay and providing a minimal salary raise for 2020.

James Umpleby III, the company's chairman and chief executive, received a 1.6% increase in salary to $1.6 million.

Over the past two years, Umpleby went from $4.74 million in incentive pay in 2019 to $2.34 million in 2020 to no incentive pay in 2021.

For 2020, Umpleby received stock awards and stock-option awards valued at $11.8 million on the date they were awarded, down from $12.15 million a year ago.

He also received $276,582 in all other compensation, of which $219,060 was a company contribution to a supplemental deferred compensation plan, along with the use of company aircraft valued at $20,352.

Altogether, Umpleby's total compensation was down 16.4% to $13.68 million.