Caterpillar, F.N.B. boards declare dividends

The board of directors of Caterpillar Inc. declared Thursday a quarterly cash dividend of $1.03 per share of common stock.
The dividend is payable May 20 to shareholders registered as of April 26.
The board of directors of F.N.B. Corp. declared Thursday a quarterly cash dividend of 12 cents per share on its common stock.
The dividend is payable June 15 to shareholders registered as of June 1.
Richard Craver
