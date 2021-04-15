 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Caterpillar, F.N.B. boards declare dividends
0 comments

Caterpillar, F.N.B. boards declare dividends

{{featured_button_text}}

The board of directors of Caterpillar Inc. declared Thursday a quarterly cash dividend of $1.03 per share of common stock.

The dividend is payable May 20 to shareholders registered as of April 26.

The board of directors of F.N.B. Corp. declared Thursday a quarterly cash dividend of 12 cents per share on its common stock.

The dividend is payable June 15 to shareholders registered as of June 1.

If you’re in a position to invest when the economy is at its worst, PennyGem’s Justin Kircher some industries that may be “recession proof.”

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to invest your tax refund wisely

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News