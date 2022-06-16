Caterpillar forms multi-year NHL sponsorship

Caterpillar Inc. and the National Hockey League announced Wednesday a multiyear global partnership naming the manufacturer the Official Heavy Equipment and Industrial Power sponsor of the NHL.

The partnership begins with the start of the 2022-23 NHL regular season. The groups did not disclose financial terms.

The focus is “recognizing the people who manufacture, sell and operate Caterpillar products and services.”

As part of the sponsorship, Caterpillar and its dealers may identify opportunities to assist the NHL by providing behind-the-scenes products and services to support games and special events.

The NHL will collaborate with Caterpillar to incorporate itys products into NHL events by highlighting the company’s heavy equipment machines and industrial power generators with TV-visible signage and in-arena branding at marquee events including All-Star Weekend, Stadium Series and Winter Classic. The NHL will also work with the company to promote hockey in local communities.

The company operates a $426 million plant in Winston-Salem. The railroad-equipment production plant has 160 employees at last count.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.