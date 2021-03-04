Caterpillar names GM executive to board

Caterpillar Inc. said Wednesday that Gerald Johnson has been elected to its board of directors, effective March 1.
Johnson, 58, is executive vice president of global manufacturing at General Motors Co. Johnson joined GM as part of a co-op program in 1980 and has held roles of increasing responsibility, including several manufacturing and quality roles in North America and abroad.
The Caterpillar board expands to 12 members with Johnson’s appointment.
The manufacturer’s Progress Rail division operates a plant in Winston-Salem with 165 employees.
336-727-7376
Tags
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today