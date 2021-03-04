 Skip to main content
Caterpillar names GM executive to board
Caterpillar Inc. said Wednesday that Gerald Johnson has been elected to its board of directors, effective March 1.

Johnson, 58, is executive vice president of global manufacturing at General Motors Co. Johnson joined GM as part of a co-op program in 1980 and has held roles of increasing responsibility, including several manufacturing and quality roles in North America and abroad.

The Caterpillar board expands to 12 members with Johnson’s appointment.

The manufacturer’s Progress Rail division operates a plant in Winston-Salem with 165 employees.

