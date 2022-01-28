Caterpillar rides surging global demand for machinery to near threefold increase in fourth-quarter profit

Continuing strong demand for machinery and equipment in the midst of global supply-chain challenges boosted Caterpillar Inc. to a near tripling of fourth-quarter net income to $2.1 billion.
By comparison, the manufacturer reported third-quarter net income of $1.43 billion and $780 million a year ago.
Diluted earnings were $3.91 a share, up from $2.56 in the third quarter and from $1.42 a year ago.
However, adjusted earnings were $2.69 when factoring "excluded mark-to-market gains for remeasurement of pension and other postemployment benefit plans and restructuring costs.
Investopedia defines mark-to-market as “the accounting act of recording the price or value of a security, portfolio or account to reflect its current market value rather than its book value.”
The average earnings forecast was $2.23 by 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
“We delivered adjusted operating profit margins ... consistent with our long-term targets established during our 2019 Investor Day,” Jim Umpleby, Caterpillar's chairman and chief executive, said in a statement.
“Amid on-going supply chain constraints, our team continues to execute our strategy for long-term profitable growth while striving to meet customer demand.”
The company has a railroad-equipment production plant in Winston-Salem with 160 employees at last count.
Caterpillar is considered a manufacturing bellwether for the global economy, particularly as it relates to the energy sector.
Fourth-quarter sales rose 22.8% to $13.8 billion after third-quarter sales increased 25% to $12.4 billion.
Caterpillar listed $1.06 billion in other income, compared with a $309 million loss a year ago. That was a reflection of the mark-to-market changes.
The manufacturer said the fourth-quarter revenue increase "was mostly due to higher sales volume, driven by higher end-user demand for equipment and services and the impact from changes in dealer inventories, along with favorable price realization."
However, fourth-quarter operating costs rose 23.7% to $12.2 billion.
All three of Caterpillar’s main divisions had share year-over-year revenue increases: energy and transportation, which includes the Winston-Salem plant, was up 19% to $5.73 billion; construction industries was up 27% to $5.74 billion; and resource industries climbed 27% to $2.76 billion.
Sales in North America increased by 29% to $5.4 billion.
For the full year, Caterpillar reported $6.49 billion in net income, compared with just under $3 billion in fiscal 2020. Diluted earnings were $11.83 a share, while adjusted earnings were $10.81.
The company spent $1.15 billion on share purchases during the fourth quarter, compared with $1.4 billion during the third quarter, $251 million in the second quarter and not repurchasing any shares in the first quarter.
Altogether, Caterpillar spent $2.7 billion on share repurchases for fiscal 2021.
By comparison, Caterpillar bought back $1.13 billion worth of stock during fiscal 2020 and $4.05 billion in fiscal 2019.
