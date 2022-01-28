Caterpillar rides surging global demand for machinery to near threefold increase in fourth-quarter profit

Continuing strong demand for machinery and equipment in the midst of global supply-chain challenges boosted Caterpillar Inc. to a near tripling of fourth-quarter net income to $2.1 billion.

By comparison, the manufacturer reported third-quarter net income of $1.43 billion and $780 million a year ago.

Diluted earnings were $3.91 a share, up from $2.56 in the third quarter and from $1.42 a year ago.

However, adjusted earnings were $2.69 when factoring "excluded mark-to-market gains for remeasurement of pension and other postemployment benefit plans and restructuring costs.

Investopedia defines mark-to-market as “the accounting act of recording the price or value of a security, portfolio or account to reflect its current market value rather than its book value.”

The average earnings forecast was $2.23 by 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

“We delivered adjusted operating profit margins ... consistent with our long-term targets established during our 2019 Investor Day,” Jim Umpleby, Caterpillar's chairman and chief executive, said in a statement.