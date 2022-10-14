Caterpillar waives mandatory retirement policy for chairman/CEO

The board of directors for Caterpillar Inc. said Thursday it has waived the corporation's mandatory retirement at age 65 policy for chairman and chief executive Jim Umpleby.

Umpleby has agreed to remain in both duties beyond February, when he turns 65. Umpleby took over as chief executive in January 2017 and as chairman in December 2018.

“Waiving the mandatory retirement policy for Jim provides the board greater flexibility with its chief executive succession process,” said Debra Reed-Klages, presiding director of the board.

The Caterpillar board's decision to waive its mandatory retirement policy is a similar move to what BB&T Corp.'s board of directors announced in December 2012 for chairman and chief executive Kelly King.

BB&T's retirement policy also was effective at age 65.

In January 2019, the board amended its mandatory retirement policy for its members from age 72 to age 75. That allowed King to remain in his chairman's role until he retired at age 73 in March 2022.