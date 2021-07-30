Caterpillar's sharp second-quarter profit hike overlooked by investors

Investors' focus on future performance, rather than a solid second-quarter profit hike, contributed to a share-price tumble for Caterpillar Inc. on Friday.

The manufacturer reported a nearly threefold increase in net income to $1.41 billion.

Diluted earnings were $2.56 a share, up from 84 cents a year ago during the brunt of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the business. Adjusted earnings were $2.60 when excluding restructuring charges.

The average earnings forecast was $2.38 by nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

The company has a railroad-equipment production plant in Winston-Salem with 160 employees at last count.

Caterpillar is considered a manufacturing bellwether for the global economy, particularly as it relates to the energy sector.

The manufacturer reported its operating profit margin was 13.9% for the second quarter, down from a 15.3% increase in the first quarter.

Although Caterpillar said the third-quarter margins should be up year over year, they are likely to be at a lower rate than the second quarter.