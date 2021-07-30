Caterpillar's sharp second-quarter profit hike overlooked by investors

Investors' focus on future performance, rather than a solid second-quarter profit hike, contributed to a share-price tumble for Caterpillar Inc. on Friday.
The manufacturer reported a nearly threefold increase in net income to $1.41 billion.
Diluted earnings were $2.56 a share, up from 84 cents a year ago during the brunt of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the business. Adjusted earnings were $2.60 when excluding restructuring charges.
The average earnings forecast was $2.38 by nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
The company has a railroad-equipment production plant in Winston-Salem with 160 employees at last count.
Caterpillar is considered a manufacturing bellwether for the global economy, particularly as it relates to the energy sector.
The manufacturer reported its operating profit margin was 13.9% for the second quarter, down from a 15.3% increase in the first quarter.
Although Caterpillar said the third-quarter margins should be up year over year, they are likely to be at a lower rate than the second quarter.
With that heads-up, investors initially sent Caterpillar's share price down as much as 4.3% before closing down 2.67%, or by $5.67, to $206.89.
Second-quarter sales rose 28.9% from a year ago to $12.89 billion.
Caterpillar said the revenue increase "was primarily due to higher sales volume driven by higher end-user demand for equipment and services, and the impact from changes in dealer inventories."
Dealers decreased inventories by $1.4 billion during the second quarter of 2020, compared with a decrease of $400 million during the second quarter of 2021.
All three of Caterpillar’s main divisions had share year-over-year revenue increases: energy and transportation, which includes the Winston-Salem plant, was up 20% to $4.15 billion; construction industries was up 40% to $4.05 billion; and resource industries climbed 41% to $1.83 billion.
Sales in North America increased by 30% to $5.72 billion.
“We’re encouraged by higher sales and revenues across all regions and in our three primary segments, which reflect continued improvement in our end markets,” Jim Umpleby, Caterpillar’s chairman and chief executive, said in a statement.
The company spent $251 million after not repurchasing any shares during the first quarter. Caterpillar bought back $1.13 billion worth of stock during fiscal 2020 and $4.05 billion in fiscal 2019.
In response to the second-quarter report, CFRA Research analyst Elizabeth Vermillion retained her “buy” rating on Caterpillar, but lowered her 12-month share-price target from $266 to $240.
Vermillion dropped her fiscal 2021 earnings forecast from $10.25 to $10.16 a share.
However, Vermillion lifted her fiscal 2022 earnings forecast from $10.48 to $12.13.
Vermillion said the fiscal 2022 forecast change "reflects our expectation for continued strength in construction, including improving commercial spending, and long-term benefits from likely federal infrastructure spending."
Vermilion said the second-quarter surge in sales represents "widespread recovery and sales growth in all segments and regions."
"Oil and gas end markets are improving, aided by engine aftermarkets parts demand, spurring earlier recovery than we expected in this business."
