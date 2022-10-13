Cathtek affiliate pays $1.5 million for building

An affiliate of Cathtek LLC has paid $1.5 million for a storage building in Walkertown, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.

The 5.5-acre property at 4790 Walkertown Plaza Blvd. contains a 20,700-square-foot building.

The buyer is Genesis Medical Properties, while the seller is Amerisol LLC.

Cathtek is a medical device development and manufacturing company. The company makes disposable instruments for surgery and gastrointestinal, coronary and hemodialysis products.

In June, the N.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority approved $300,000 in funding for Cathtek toward the reuse of a 5,300-square-foot building in Winston-Salem.

Cathtek said that project is expected to create 60 jobs, with a capital investment of $1.63 million.