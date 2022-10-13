 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cathtek affiliate pays $1.5 million for building

  • 0

An affiliate of Cathtek LLC has paid $1.5 million for a storage building in Walkertown, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.

The 5.5-acre property at 4790 Walkertown Plaza Blvd. contains a 20,700-square-foot building.

The buyer is Genesis Medical Properties, while the seller is Amerisol LLC.

Cathtek is a medical device development and manufacturing company. The company makes disposable instruments for surgery and gastrointestinal, coronary and hemodialysis products.

In June, the N.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority approved $300,000 in funding for Cathtek toward the reuse of a 5,300-square-foot building in Winston-Salem.

Cathtek said that project is expected to create 60 jobs, with a capital investment of $1.63 million.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

What to Watch for in the US Jobs Report

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert