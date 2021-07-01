 Skip to main content
Cavert Wire sold to Houston baling wire company
Accent Wire Tie, based in Houston, said Thursday that it has acquired Cavert Wire Co. of Rural Hall. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Cavert, founded in 1910, is North America’s largest manufacturer of baling wire.

Accent said the acquisition forms “North America’s largest and most strategic supplier for all baling wire products and bale packaging equipment.”

Charles Spittler, Cavert’s president, said the company’s “long-term experience supplying the recycling industry and our North Carolina plant are important additions to Accent. We are looking forward to new opportunities and growth for our team.”

Cavert has a 110,000-square-foot manufacturing plant and an 80,000-square-foot distribution facility dedicated to supplying baling wire.

