CBD vape product trial launched by BAT, catching industry's eye

Of course, as an illegal product nationally and at the state level for most of that time, there wasn't any formal confirmation of Reynolds' interest.

In recent years, 33 states have legalized medicinal use of marijuana — though not North Carolina except for children with epilepsy — while 11 of those states have approved recreational use.

Yet, it's clear that Reynolds, as well as Philip Morris USA and other tobacco manufacturers, have the manufacturing and supply chain infrastructure to quickly bring legalized cannabis products into the marketplace.

"When it comes to the U.S. cannabis market, I think the major tobacco companies will have a clear competitive advantage relative to others at monetizing the demand that will be created if and when cannabis is eventually legalized federally for recreational use," Miller said.

Miller said one of the biggest current challenges to the U.S. cannabis market is "that you have to keep the entire supply chain within the state in which you’re operating since it’s federally illegal."

She cited as an example growing cannabis crops in Michigan to supply cannabis manufacturers.