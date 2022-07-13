CBL adds Rooms To Go, LongHorn to Fayetteville mall

CBL Properties, the owner and operator of Hanes Mall and Friendly Center, said Wednesday it has completed a redevelopment project involving two new major tenants at Cross Creek Mall in Fayetteville.

CBL said the former Sears building and parcel at Cross Creek were transformed into a Rooms To Go furniture store and LongHorn Steakhouse.

Since 2017, CBL has completed nearly three-dozen anchor redevelopment projects totaling about 3 million square feet.

That included two non retail anchors at Hanes Mall following the sales of the former Sears and Macy’s department store spaces to high-profile Winston-Salem businesses Novant Health Inc. and Truliant Federal Credit Union, respectively.

The real-estate arm of Novant purchased the Sears properties for $14.5 million in October 2018. The purchase included the 175,000-square-foot store, the outparcel automotive store and the parking lots to the north and east of the mall stores — altogether 16.72 acres.

Truliant spent $8 million to buy the 154,000-square-foot Macy’s store, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing. The overall property consists of about 10 acres and 712 parking spaces.