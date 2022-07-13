 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CBL adds Rooms To Go, LongHorn to Fayetteville mall

CBL Properties, the owner and operator of Hanes Mall and Friendly Center, said Wednesday it has completed a redevelopment project involving two new major tenants at Cross Creek Mall in Fayetteville.

CBL said the former Sears building and parcel at Cross Creek were transformed into a Rooms To Go furniture store and LongHorn Steakhouse.

Since 2017, CBL has completed nearly three-dozen anchor redevelopment projects totaling about 3 million square feet.

That included two non retail anchors at Hanes Mall following the sales of the former Sears and Macy’s department store spaces to high-profile Winston-Salem businesses Novant Health Inc. and Truliant Federal Credit Union, respectively.

The real-estate arm of Novant purchased the Sears properties for $14.5 million in October 2018. The purchase included the 175,000-square-foot store, the outparcel automotive store and the parking lots to the north and east of the mall stores — altogether 16.72 acres.

Truliant spent $8 million to buy the 154,000-square-foot Macy’s store, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing. The overall property consists of about 10 acres and 712 parking spaces.

