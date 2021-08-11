CBL gains bankruptcy judge's approval of reorganization plan

"Over the next few months, we will be working to close these complex transactions and will emerge on Nov. 1 as a reenergized company with a bright future and flexible capital structure," Lebovitz said.

The plan allows CBL to eliminate more than $1.6 billion of debt and preferred obligations, as well as "a significant reduction in interest expense."

Consenting noteholders and other noteholders also will receive $95 million in cash and $555 million worth of new senior secured notes.

Remaining bank lenders, holding $983.7 million in principal amount under the secured credit facility, will receive $100 million in cash and a new $883.7 million secured term loan.

Existing common and preferred stakeholders are expected to receive up to an 11% ownership stake.

CBL entered bankruptcy listing between $1 billion and $10 billion in assets and liabilities, along with a restructuring deal already struck with the bulk of its unsecured lenders.

Lebovitz said in November that CBL had been negotiating with lenders holding secured debt since the restructuring deal with unsecured lenders was signed on Aug. 18, 2020.