CBL gains bankruptcy judge's approval of reorganization plan

CBL Properties, owner and operator of two Triad malls, said Wednesday it has gained permission from a U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge to exit Chapter 11 protection.
A judge from the Southern District of Texas entered an order approving CBL's reorganization plan that provides an 89% common-equity stake to certain noteholders.
The effective date is projected to be Nov. 1 — the one-year anniversary of when CBL declared bankruptcy.
The company, based in Chattanooga, Tenn., has Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem and Friendly Center in Greensboro in its portfolio.
Common equity is defined typically as “the dollar amount of common shareholders’ investment in a company, including common stock, retained earnings and additional paid-in capital,” by Investopedia.
CBL said in a news release that 95% of votes cast for all creditor classes voted in favor of confirmation.
"After months of hard work and collaborative negotiation, we are thrilled to receive such unprecedented support of our plan from every creditor group, as well as preferred and common equity," said Stephen D. Lebovitz, CBL's chief executive.
"This plan provides a favorable recovery to every constituency and a strong path forward for our company and our business.
"Over the next few months, we will be working to close these complex transactions and will emerge on Nov. 1 as a reenergized company with a bright future and flexible capital structure," Lebovitz said.
The plan allows CBL to eliminate more than $1.6 billion of debt and preferred obligations, as well as "a significant reduction in interest expense."
Consenting noteholders and other noteholders also will receive $95 million in cash and $555 million worth of new senior secured notes.
Remaining bank lenders, holding $983.7 million in principal amount under the secured credit facility, will receive $100 million in cash and a new $883.7 million secured term loan.
Existing common and preferred stakeholders are expected to receive up to an 11% ownership stake.
CBL entered bankruptcy listing between $1 billion and $10 billion in assets and liabilities, along with a restructuring deal already struck with the bulk of its unsecured lenders.
Lebovitz said in November that CBL had been negotiating with lenders holding secured debt since the restructuring deal with unsecured lenders was signed on Aug. 18, 2020.
At the time of the bankruptcy filing, CBL said it had a "major increase in the estimate for uncollectible revenues related to rents due from tenants that recently filed for bankruptcy or are struggling financially, as well as amounts that were abated as part of negotiations.
"... Store closures and rent loss from prior tenant bankruptcies and lower percentage rent related to lower retail sales also impacted revenues."
CBL, like most mall and shopping-center operators, had most of its properties closed from mid-March to late May related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, CBL had been struggling financially prior to the pandemic.
CBL received a New York Stock Exchange notice of potential de-listing on Aug. 19, 2019, and Feb. 7, 2020.
The criteria requires listed companies to maintain an average closing share price of at least $1 over a consecutive 30 trading-day period. It has six months to meet that requirement and will remain listed during that time frame.
In March, CBL reached a settlement with Wells Fargo & Co. involving a repayment dispute on loans worth nearly $1.2 billion.
Wells Fargo said it agreed in January 2019 to provide CBL Operating Partnership with a secured $685 million revolving line of credit and a secured $500 million term loan.
The bank said in its filing that the loan terms give it the right to take certain steps, including seizing control of the company and the rents from many of CBL’s retail tenants, if CBL defaulted on loan terms.
CBL filed an adversarial proceeding against Wells Fargo on Nov. 2.
Wells Fargo requested in January that a Bankruptcy Court judge terminate the Chapter 11 protection case of CBL, claiming it violated repayment agreements.
