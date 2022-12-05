CBL plans Main Event restaurant at Fayetteville mall

CBL Properties, the owner and operator of Hanes Mall and Friendly Shopping Center, said Monday that a Main Event restaurant is planned for Cross Creek Mall in Fayetteville.

Main Event will occupy 38,000 square feet. The addition is part of the property’s Sears redevelopment project that also included Rooms To Go and Longhorn Steakhouse.

It would be the restaurant chain’s first North Carolina location. It is similar in offerings to Dave & Buster’s, plus having bowling on site.

CBL said the Fayetteville Main Event site is part of opening 11 large-scale, family friendly entertainment options across its portfolio since 2017. That includes the Dave & Buster’s location at Hanes Mall.

CBL said it has several non-retail uses in various stages of negotiation for its properties, including one multi-family project, four hotels, seven medical uses, nine other non-retail uses, and 23 restaurants.