CBL Properties expects to resume NYSE listing Tuesday
CBL Properties expects to resume NYSE listing Tuesday

CBL Properties., owner and operator of two Triad malls, expects that its common stock will resume trading Tuesday on New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CBL.”

CBL Properties, owner and operator of two Triad malls, plans to emergence from federal bankruptcy protection on Nov. 1 – the one-year anniversary of the Chapter 11 filing.

A bankruptcy judge from the Southern District of Texas entered an order in August approving CBL’s reorganization plan that provides an 89% common-equity stake to certain noteholders.

The company, based in Chattanooga, Tenn., has Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem and Friendly Center in Greensboro in its portfolio.

