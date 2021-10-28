CBL Properties expects to resume NYSE listing Tuesday

CBL Properties., owner and operator of two Triad malls, expects that its common stock will resume trading Tuesday on New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CBL.”
CBL Properties, owner and operator of two Triad malls, plans to emergence from federal bankruptcy protection on Nov. 1 – the one-year anniversary of the Chapter 11 filing.
A bankruptcy judge from the Southern District of Texas entered an order in August approving CBL’s reorganization plan that provides an 89% common-equity stake to certain noteholders.
The company, based in Chattanooga, Tenn., has Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem and Friendly Center in Greensboro in its portfolio.
336-727-7376
Tags
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.