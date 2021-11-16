 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CBL Properties has lower loss in third quarter
0 Comments

CBL Properties has lower loss in third quarter

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CBL Properties reported Tuesday a lower loss in the third quarter of $41.7 million compared with a loss of $54.1 million a year ago.

CBL, based in Chattanooga, Tenn., is owner and operator of Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem and Friendly Center in Greensboro.

It filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in November 2020 and operated on a business-as-usual format since. It exit bankruptcy on Nov. 1, 2021.

It had an earnings loss of 21 cents, compared with a loss of 28 cents a year ago.

Its revenue was up 15.8% to $150.4 million, while expenses jumped 39% to $170.4 million that including a $63.2 million loss from impairment charges.

For fiscal 2021, CBL has generated $35.3 million in gross proceeds from asset sales.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Supply woes to weigh on holiday ad spending

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
200 jobs planned for Mocksville plant
Local

200 jobs planned for Mocksville plant

Palltronics, which has developed the first fully trackable shipping pallet, said Tuesday it will lease a new 253,000-square-foot industrial building in Mocksville's SouthPoint Business Park.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News