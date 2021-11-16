CBL Properties has lower loss in third quarter

CBL Properties reported Tuesday a lower loss in the third quarter of $41.7 million compared with a loss of $54.1 million a year ago.

CBL, based in Chattanooga, Tenn., is owner and operator of Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem and Friendly Center in Greensboro.

It filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in November 2020 and operated on a business-as-usual format since. It exit bankruptcy on Nov. 1, 2021.

It had an earnings loss of 21 cents, compared with a loss of 28 cents a year ago.

Its revenue was up 15.8% to $150.4 million, while expenses jumped 39% to $170.4 million that including a $63.2 million loss from impairment charges.

For fiscal 2021, CBL has generated $35.3 million in gross proceeds from asset sales.

