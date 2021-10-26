 Skip to main content
CBL Properties names five board members
CBLProperties, owner and operator of two Triad malls, said Monday it has named five new board members as part of its planned emergence from federal bankruptcy protection on Nov. 1 – the one-year anniversary of the Chapter 11 filing.

A bankruptcy judge from the Southern District of Texas entered an order in August approving CBL’s reorganization plan that provides an 89% common-equity stake to certain noteholders.

The company, based in Chattanooga, Tenn., has Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem and Friendly Center in Greensboro in its portfolio.

Marjorie Bowen, David Contis, David Fields, Robert Gifford and Kaj Vazales have been appointed to the board. Jonathan Heller, a partner with major lender and investor Canyon Partners, was named to the board Oct. 15 and will become chairman.

Two long-time CBL board members and executives – Charles and Stephen Lebovitz – remain on the board.

