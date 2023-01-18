CBL Properties plans hotel property at Wilmington mall

CBL Properties, owner of Hanes Mall and Friendly Center, said Wednesday it has formed a partnership with Vision Hospitality Group Inc. to develop a 139-room Element by Westin at Mayfaire Town Center in Wilmington.

The hotel marks the brand’s entrance into the Wilmington market. The 83,000-square-foot hotel will be located on International Drive.

CBL will hold a 49% ownership stake. Construction on the project is expected to begin soon with an anticipated opening in spring 2024.

Stephen Lebovitz, CBL’s chief executive, said its strategy “is to bring new uses to our properties, such as entertainment, dining, multi-family and hotels. The addition of the Element hotel will further enhance the premier mix of retail, restaurants, entertainment, and other options already available at the property.”