CBL Properties reports lower first-quarter loss

CBL Properties reported Tuesday a significantly lower loss in the first quarter of $26.8 million compared with a loss of $122.7 million a year ago.

CBL, based in Chattanooga, Tenn., is owner and operator of Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem and Friendly Center in Greensboro.

It filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in November and has been operating on a business-as-usual format since.

It had an earnings loss of 14 cents, compared with a loss of 75 cents a year ago. Its revenue was down 20.5% to $133.2 million, while expenses dropped 37% to $166.2 million.

Stephen Lebovitz, CBL’s chief executive, said the company is benefitting from increasing consumer willingness to shop as more individuals are vaccinated and more states relax or lift their social-distancing restrictions.

CBL said that its Asheville Mall property went into receivership during the quarter. It is now managed by JLL.

