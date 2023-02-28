The Cedar Green apartment complex in Walkertown and an adjacent tract have been sold for a combined $1.3 million to a Raleigh group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The transaction involves the 23 units on a six-acre tract at 5311 Cedar Green Drive and a six-acre lot at 5307 Cedar Green Drive.

The buyer is Fairfield Cedar LLC. The sellers are Eagleview Cedar Green LLC, an affiliate of Eagleview of Charlotte, and Crosstown Holdings LLC.

Eagleview has been active in the Winston-Salem apartment market in recent years, with affiliates participating in five purchases and one sale since April 2021.

In December, a Fairlawn affiliate paid $6.8 million to Eagleview Properties of Winston-Salem LLC for the Reynolda Manor apartment complex in Winston-Salem. The 7.3-acre property at 2710 Fairlawn Drive was built in 1965 and features 85 units.

In 2021, affiliates paid: $3.2 million for the 555 East apartment complex, which contains 42 units; $4.25 million for the 67-unit Cedar View apartment complex; $2.85 million for the 46-unit Countryside Gardens complex; $6.2 million for the 100-unit The Village at Summit Station apartment complex,; a which has 100 units at 3203 Orange St. in Greensboro.