CEO pay ratio tax bill may gain new life in Congress as revenue stream

Sanders said in a statement that “the American people understand that today we are moving toward an oligarchic form of society where the very rich are doing phenomenally well, and working families are struggling in a way that we have not seen since the Great Depression.”

“At a time of massive income and wealth inequality, the American people are demanding that large, profitable corporations pay their fair share of taxes and treat their employees with the dignity and respect they deserve. That is what this legislation will begin to do.”

The left-leaning Institute for Policy Studies determined that of the 50 publicly traded U.S. corporations with the widest pay ratio gaps in 2018, “the typical employee would have to work at least 1,000 years to earn what their CEO made in just one.”

Topping the local list is Lowes Cos. Inc. chief executive Marvin Ellison, whose CEO pay ratio was $940 to $1 based on Ellison’s total compensation of $23.07 million and the median worker compensation of $24,554. Ellison was paid $1.45 million in salary, making $59.06 for every $1 made by the median worker.

Next was Hanesbrands Inc. chief executive Stephen Bratspies, who took over in August 2020. Bratspies was paid $4.83 million in total compensation, which includes $458,333 in salary.