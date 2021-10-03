CEO pay ratio tax bill may gain new life in Congress as revenue stream

Corporate executive compensation, in particular the pay ratio compared with rank-and-file employees, has resurfaced as a U.S. Senate Democratic revenue initiative.
A group of progressive Democratic senators, led by Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, introduced the Tax Excessive CEO Pay Act in March. A similar proposal has been submitted in the U.S. House.
Last month, Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., the U.S. Senate Finance Committee chairman, expressed his support for the proposed bill as a revenue stream.
The goal of the bill is “to take on corporate greed by raising taxes on companies that pay their top executives at least 50 times more than the pay of a median worker.” Median is defined as the middle value in a list of numbers.
If the proposed bill, which faces long odds in the Senate, clears Congress at least 19 corporations with a major employment presence in the Triad would have had to pay the tax just for their chief executive’s total compensation in fiscal 2020.
The senators cited as examples that if the proposed legislation had been in effect in fiscal 2020: Walmart would have paid up to $854.9 million more in taxes; Home Depot $550.8 million more; JPMorganChase & Co. $172.8 million more; Nike $147.7 million more; McDonald’s $69.5 million more; and American Airlines $22.6 million more.
Sanders said in a statement that “the American people understand that today we are moving toward an oligarchic form of society where the very rich are doing phenomenally well, and working families are struggling in a way that we have not seen since the Great Depression.”
“At a time of massive income and wealth inequality, the American people are demanding that large, profitable corporations pay their fair share of taxes and treat their employees with the dignity and respect they deserve. That is what this legislation will begin to do.”
The left-leaning Institute for Policy Studies determined that of the 50 publicly traded U.S. corporations with the widest pay ratio gaps in 2018, “the typical employee would have to work at least 1,000 years to earn what their CEO made in just one.”
Topping the local list is Lowes Cos. Inc. chief executive Marvin Ellison, whose CEO pay ratio was $940 to $1 based on Ellison’s total compensation of $23.07 million and the median worker compensation of $24,554. Ellison was paid $1.45 million in salary, making $59.06 for every $1 made by the median worker.
Next was Hanesbrands Inc. chief executive Stephen Bratspies, who took over in August 2020. Bratspies was paid $4.83 million in total compensation, which includes $458,333 in salary.
Meanwhile, the median annual employee compensation was $6,900 for Hanesbrands’ nearly 61,000 employees, of which about 88% work in Central America, the Caribbean basin and Asia. The median employee was determined to be a production operator at a supply-chain facility in Honduras.
Bratspies’ CEO pay ratio was $699 to $1, while the salary ratio was $66.42 to $1.
It was by far the lowest annual compensation for a median employee for the 29 listed corporations with a significant Triad presence.
How it would work
The corporate tax rate would increase by 0.5% for companies reporting a CEO pay ratio of $50-to-$1.
It would cap at a 5% tax rate for those companies reporting a ratio of $500-to-$1 or higher.
The remaining breakdowns are:
More than $100 but not more than $200-to-$1, 1 percentage point tax rate;
More than $200 but not more than $300-to-$ 1, a 2 percentage point tax rate;
More than $300 but not more than $400 to $1, a 3 percentage point tax rate; and
More than $400 but not more than $500-to-$1, a 4 percentage point tax rate.
For the 19 corporations with the significant Triad employment presence, Lowes and Hanesbrands would pay the maximum tax rate.
Paying the proposed 4% tax would be Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc., while paying the 3% tax would be Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings.
Corporations paying the proposed 2% tax would be Caterpillar Inc., Wells Fargo & Co. and FedEx Corp.
Paying the proposed 1% tax would be Raytheon Technologies Inc., Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Primo Water Corp., Qorvo, Inc., American Airlines Group Inc., Truist Financial Corp., F.N.B. Corp. and Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.
Paying the proposed 0.5% tax would be Sturm, Ruger & Co. Inc., Amazon, First Horizon National Corp. and Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.
According to the proposed bill, the legislation “would extend the current pay ratio disclosure rules for public companies to private companies with gross receipts of $100 million per year.”
“For those companies where the CEO is paid little or nothing, typically due to their underlying ownership of the company, the ratio will be calculated based on the compensation of the company’s highest paid employee rather than that of the company’s CEO.”
That proposal would take into consideration the executive compensation of corporations such as Amazon, which paid former chief executive and billionaire Jeff Bezos $1.68 million in total compensation and $81,840 in salary.
Bezos is considered the world’s richest person with an estimated net worth of $191 billion.
Meanwhile, the median Amazon worker made $29,007 in compensation for a CEO pay ratio of $58-to-$1 and salary ratio of $2.82-to-$1.
Dodd-Frank next step?
Bill sponsors considered the bill as an extension of the 2010 Dodd-Frank federal legislation that requires publicly-traded corporations to disclose the ratio between their CEO and median worker pay.
They said that “the results of this important regulation show that disclosure is not enough,” according on a statement on the act.
The proposed legislation has gained a second wind recently by being pushed similarly to how increased excise taxes have been promoted on tobacco and nicotine products.
Anti-tobacco advocates and public-health officials urge increasing federal and state tobacco excise taxes as not as a pricing deterrent to consumers, but also as a revenue stream in the meantime.
“By increasing the tax rate on companies with excessive CEO pay, the bill could raise as much as $150 billion over 10 years and help reduce the rampant growth of income inequality,” according to bill sponsors.
The thinking with the proposed bill appears to be that if corporations are going to insist on annual exorbitant CEO pay even with public disclosures of the CEO pay ratio, they should pay taxes on what would be considered as excessive amounts.
According to Washington Monthly, the proposed legislation “would create an incentive for corporations to raise employee pay to avoid paying the higher tax rate.”
“This would not only be popular with voters and reverse the decades-old trend toward income inequality. It would also answer the chief objection some economists lodge — one that holds sway with many moderate lawmakers — against traditional corporate tax increases: that they lead companies to pay workers less.”
Pay ratio background
Since 1994, the annual salary, bonus and incentives, stock awards and other compensation of top-five executives from publicly traded companies have been disclosed by requirement of federal regulators.
An element of the Dodd-Frank federal regulatory act that went into effect in 2017 requires corporations to put a number and a ratio to the compensation gap between chief executives and their median employee salary.
The act requires corporations to adjust how they determine who their median employee is every three years, which means that change will show up in the 2021 CEO pay ratio calculations.
“The ratio is easy to understand and has served to increase interest in the issue,” said Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University.
“However, recent data from the pandemic suggest CEO management is highly valued by companies, especially when companies are under stress.
“Many companies substantially increased CEO compensation during the pandemic.”
‘Does not work’
The annual CEO pay ratio disclosures may cause some buzz for a few days, but overall the strategy “does not work,” said Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University.
“Investors do not seem to care about the ratio. What they care about are results, and with the stock market reaching new heights, the ratio of CEO to worker pay is reaching record levels” for those corporations who closely tie stock awards to executive compensation.
“CEO compensation, even though it looms large in terms of the average worker, still tends to be very small in terms of a firm’s realized profits,” Madjd-Sadjadi said.
Compensation Advisory Partners, a national executive compensation consulting firm, said in a Jan. 19 blog post that “since inception, comparing CEO pay ratios across companies has been of limited usefulness.”
“For example, beyond variability across industries, when looking at two competitors, the workforce of one may be largely U.S.-based while the workforce of the other may be mostly located in lower-cost countries.”
The firm said those differences were exasperated in 2020 by “inconsistent disruptions in business and workforces in 2020 due to the historic COVID-19 pandemic.”
Those disruptions “may significantly impact the numerator and/or denominator of the CEO pay ratio calculation — has only reinforced the inherent issues with comparing CEO pay ratios across companies.”
Tony Plath, a retired finance professor at UNC-Charlotte, said that while he doesn’t believe the proposed legislation could clear the U.S. Senate, it doesn’t mean the goal lacks merit.
“Wouldn’t it make a lot more sense to penalize directly the people responsible for the excessive compensation that CEOs earn?” Plath asked.
“Structure the incidence of increased federal taxation to fall on the shoulders of the CEOs and corporate board members who vote to support these ridiculous and bourgeois CEO plans. Is this constitutional? Probably not.
“But, put enough smart and overpaid tax lawyers to work on the problem, and I’m pretty sure they could come up with a workable solution for federal tax policy that would accomplish the same result and still pass muster with the U.S. Constitution.”
Plath said it is a laudable goal to pursue raising the median wages for employees, particularly in low-paying industries such as textiles and food processing, rather than taxing the CEO pay ratio excesses.
“The current output price of the product should, after all, be somewhat higher to reflect all of the real physical labor that goes in to producing a chicken breast,” Plath said.
“Why on Earth would you seek to penalize, via increased federal corporate taxes, the wage earners, customers and shareholders of public corporations?
“These are the people who ultimately suffer the expense of higher taxes imposed on publicly held corporations, and practically all of these people had absolutely nothing to do with the decision to excessively compensate a corporate CEO.”
