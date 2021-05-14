Champion brand unveils Artist Series apparel collections

Hanesbrands Inc.’s Champion Athleticwear said this week it is introducing an artist series “to celebrate the diversity of talent and creativity found across the United States.”

The series features four street artists “who have unique perspectives on design, fashion and personal expression,” according to the company. The artists have ties to cities across the country, including New York City, Chicago and Seattle.

The first drop is from Ricardo Gonzalez, a designer and artist from Durango, Mexico, currently based in Brooklyn, N.Y. Apparel in Ricardo’s It’s A Living collection ranges from $35 to $75 in sizes extra-small through 2-extra large. It became available Wednesday in Champion retail stores and online at Champion.com, Champs Sports and Footaction.

Each Artist Series drop will be available for a limited time with Brooklyn-based neon artist Adam Fu, up next in the series. Fu will be followed later this year by New York-based Steffi Lynn and Chicago-based Merlot.

To learn more about Champion’s Artist Series drops, go to Champion.com or follow the brand on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and Facebook.

