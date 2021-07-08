Champion extends HyperX apparel collection

The Champion apparel brand of Hanesbrands Inc. said Thursday it has extended a licensing agreement with HyperX, the gaming peripherals team at HP Inc. and brand leader in gaming and esports.

The agreement calls for a third limited-edition unisex apparel collection with Champion: HyperX x Champion Glow in the Dark collection that includes Powerblend fleece hoodies and joggers and cotton T-shirts, all featuring a minimalistic design.

The collection will be available for purchase beginning Wednesday at www.Champion.com. The cotton T-shirt is projected to retail for $30, the Powerblend fleece joggers for $60 and Powerblend fleece hoodie for $75.

