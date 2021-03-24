Champion forms apparel partnership with Premier Lacrosse League

Hanesbrands Inc.’s Champion apparel brand has been named as the official sideline apparel for the Premier Lacrosse League for its 2021 session. The PLL consists of eight teams playing in North America.

The partnership includes providing all sideline apparel, collaboration on clothing lines, marketing initiatives, and other creative co-branding opportunities.

Champion also will supply all practice apparel for the league’s players, staff and coaches that include shorts, sweatshirts, polos, joggers, slides, jackets, hats, T-shirts and quarter zips.

The PLL and Champion will be working together to create innovative new apparel products specifically for the sport of lacrosse.

There also will be a collection available to consumers that can purchased at shop.premierlacrosseleague.com and champion.com.

