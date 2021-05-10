Champion forms branding partnership with Casetify

Hanesbrands Inc.’s Champion apparel brand has reached another agreement with a global lifestyle brand, this time Casetify.
Champion is providing designs from its collegiate legacy collection.
Customers can join the waitlist for priority access at casetify.com/champion. Products are expected to begin shipping worldwide on May 21.
The collection features limited-edition tech accessories and new lifestyle products on Casetify's military grade Impact series, material cases, and crossbody styles, retailing for $40 and up.
The sweatshirt-inspired accessories are part of Casetify's year-long 10th anniversary celebration, which introduces new products paying homage to its partners.
Richard Craver
