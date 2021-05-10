 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Champion forms branding partnership with Casetify
0 comments

Champion forms branding partnership with Casetify

{{featured_button_text}}

Hanesbrands Inc.’s Champion apparel brand has reached another agreement with a global lifestyle brand, this time Casetify.

Champion is providing designs from its collegiate legacy collection.

Customers can join the waitlist for priority access at casetify.com/champion. Products are expected to begin shipping worldwide on May 21.

The collection features limited-edition tech accessories and new lifestyle products on Casetify's military grade Impact series, material cases, and crossbody styles, retailing for $40 and up.

The sweatshirt-inspired accessories are part of Casetify's year-long 10th anniversary celebration, which introduces new products paying homage to its partners.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What the Colonial Pipeline Hack Means for Fuel Supplies

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News