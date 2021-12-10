Champion lands apparel collection with Hasbro

The Champion Athleticwear brand of Hanesbrands Inc. has launched a limited-edition apparel collection with Hasbro Gaming that include characters and graphics from games such as Monopoly, Twister, Scrabble and Candy Land.

Champion has designed the collection for fans of all ages, including adults, youth and toddlers.

The collection features iconography from the Monopoly board, Monopoly money, Mr. Monopoly, the Twister spinner, colored dots from the Twister mat, Scrabble tiles spelling out “Champion” and “Be Your Own Champion” and magical Candy Land-inspired graphics, including Mally Mallo, Twirly Girl, Cutie Cone and Giggly Gumdrop.

Footwear will be sold in custom shoe boxes with graphics to align with each game’s branding.

Champion styles across each Hasbro game include Reverse Weave pullover hoodies and crews, joggers, short sleeve tees, cropped hoodies, boyfriend sweatpants, kid’s fleece hoodies, joggers and tees, and more.

The collection is available at www.Champion.com, in select Champion retail stores, and at select retailers. Adult sizes range from XS-2XL and prices range from $30 to $80.

