Champion launches Muhammad Ali apparel collection

Hanesbrands Inc.’s Champion Athleticwear and Authentic Brands Group announced Wednesday a multi-year apparel collaboration for legendary boxing champion Muhammad Ali.

The companies said Ali will be the muse for a global campaign that will include integration across the Champion platforms and a series of product collections and limited edition drops.

The first drop of the Champion X Muhammad Ali collection is based on Ali’s six core principles: confidence, conviction, dedication, giving, respect and spirituality. The principles are reflected throughout the collection in the apparel designs, which feature iconic images and some of his most famous quotes.

The collection spans sizes XS – 2XL and will include reverse weave hoodies, crewnecks and graphic t-shirts in a red, white, gold and black color scheme and a Hyped X wash. They will retail between $40 and $125.

The special edition men’s reverse weave Hyped X wash is a tie dye design, with each hoodie being one-of-a-kind and hand dyed by local Los Angeles artisans. The collection is rounded out with a limited-edition pin set available as an exclusive gift with purchase while supplies last in select Champion retail stores.

For more information or to purchase the collection, go to Champion.com, Champion retail stores, Social Status or RSVP Gallery.

