Champion’s brand launches recycled apparel, footwear lines

Hanesbrands Inc.’s Champion Athleticwear announced Wednesday it has introduced two environmentally conscious collections – Natural State Reverse Weave and Rally Pro Earth footwear.

The new lines are being introduced as part of the Champion MADE athleticwear initiative.

The Natural State product line contains recycled polyester fibers, using the reverse weave fabrics “in their natural, raw state.” The collection uses minimally processed and unbleached fabrics, along with all-natural dyes derived from flowers, roots and plants. The collection includes T-shirts, hoodies, crew-neck sweatshirts, joggers and shorts.

The Rally Pro Earth campaign features its Rally Pro sneaker being assembled with 50% to 65% recycled materials, with the percentage varying by shoe color.

Apparel in the Natural State collection ranges from $35 to $75 and will be available in-store and online at Champion and Urban Outfitters on April 19.

The Rally Pro Earth sneakers will retail for $104.22, which Champion calls “a nod to Earth Day,” and be available in select Champion stores and on Champion.com on April 22.

