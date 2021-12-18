Changing Triad banking sector offers Bank of America pathway to growth

Bank of America Corp. is stirring from a recent dormant stage in the Winston-Salem and Triad marketplaces.
Even though the Charlotte bank has held the top deposits market share in North Carolina for years, it has kept a relatively low local profile compared with the dominant presences of BB&T Corp./Truist Financial Corp. and Wells Fargo & Co.
That lower profile is reflected in part by the banks’ branch presence and deposits market share.
For example, in the 2021 Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.’s deposits market-share rankings, Truist and Wells Fargo are first and second, respectively, in the Winston-Salem and Greensboro-High Point metro areas. Bank of America is third in Greensboro-High Point and sixth in Winston-Salem.
However, major shifts in the local banking sector have created a pathway for Bank of America’s growth, said Greg Cox, who was named as the bank’s Triad market president in August.
The two main factors: BB&T/Truist moving its headquarters from Winston-Salem to Charlotte in 2019; and Wells Fargo struggling to stop the bleeding on self-inflicted wounds directly and indirectly related to its fraudulent customer-account scandal that surfaced in September 2016.
Meanwhile, out-of-state regional banks First Horizon Corp., F.N.B. Corp. and Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. are having mixed results gaining deposits market share beyond what they acquired from buying super-community banks in the market.
Cox said those developments have led to “a more level playing field” for deposits after decades in which Wachovia Corp. and BB&T enjoyed home-field advantages from being based in Winston-Salem.
In the past two years, Bank of America has added more than $1 billion in deposits in the Triad, Cox said. The bank has 1.2 million customers in the local market.
“The Triad will always be one of our most important markets,” Cox said, pointing to Greensboro having a major operational presence with NCNB, the fore-runner to NationsBank and then Bank of America.
“Growing responsibly is our goal ... within our risk framework,” Cox said.
“We believe we are doing some very positive things. We want to provide resources to help make the financial lives of those in our communities better.”
Campaign efforts
Bank of America has responded to the growth opportunities with major marketing and business solicitation campaigns that tout community socioeconomic initiatives, such as:
Increasing its entry-level hourly wage to $21 on the way to $25 by 2025;
Funding for minority and racial equality economic efforts;
Promoting its wealth management services; and
Touting mobile and digital banking that includes financial education offerings.
Those include — so far — four full-page ads in the Winston-Salem Journal and News & Record that have run between Oct. 1 and Nov. 24.
Cox said local Bank of America officials sought the perspective of local nonprofit, business and community leaders in crafting the campaign and ads.
“The Triad is a fast-growing area with significant new industry development in transportation, aviation, logistics and higher education, with accompanying job and career growth,” Cox said.
“Bank of America is uniquely positioned here as a thought leader, out front, driving the dialog with community partners in both public and private sectors, inspiring others to act as well.
“We have longstanding efforts to help advance racial equality and economic opportunity, employment that pays a living wage, notably in addressing healthcare disparities, access to healthy food in our food deserts, and training our workforce for jobs in our growing industries,” Cox said.
Triad strategy
Cox said a key element of Bank of America’s Triad strategy is deliberately recognizing the distinctiveness of the three main communities, rather than pushing a one-size-fits-all effort.
That insight comes natural, Cox said, who grew up in Winston-Salem and earned his bachelor of science in business administration from Wake Forest University.
“As we look at our strategic plan, and how we want to be involved, we commit dollars to support each of those communities,” Cox said, citing as an example providing more than $5.6 million toward community initiatives over the past five years.
“We continue to invest in the Triad “to a greater degree than we do some of our other 92 markets,” Cox said.
“Just recently, Crosby Scholars was named a 2021 Bank of America Neighborhood Champion. Not only are we supporting their mission through unrestricted funds, but we are providing developmental leadership training for their executives.
“This is our third Neighborhood Champion we have recognized in the Triad with Junior Achievement and Providence Kitchen as our prior recipients.”
Cox also cited Bank of America’s commitment to be the presenting sponsor for a Winston Starts investor forum in the first quarter of 2022.
Winston Starts debuted in April 2017 for what its chairman Don Flow called “another support option for companies at any stage, from ideation to market readiness ... on a timetable that fits their business model and markets.”
Cox said that Bank of America has more than 1,550 employees in the Triad, primarily at its High Point call center operations on Piedmont Parkway. That compares with Truist (about 3,800) and Wells Fargo (2,900).
Yet, Bank of America has been whittling down its overall branch presence, as have Truist and Wells Fargo, in response to increasing customer preference for mobile and digital banking.
As of June 30, Bank of America had eight Greensboro branches, six in Winston-Salem, four in High Point and one each in Kernersville and Thomasville.
In November, Bank of America Corp. closed its branch at 2899 Reynolda Road. It plans to close its branch at 698 Hanes Mall Blvd. by Feb. 8. Both branches already had been closed temporarily in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Open Bank of America branches in Forsyth are at 1209 Silas Creek Parkway, 4001 University Parkway and 426 S. Stratford Road in Winston-Salem, and 205 E. Mountain St. in Kernersville.
In High Point, it plans to close its 201 E. Parris Ave. branch, also by Feb. 8. Its branches at 629 Green Valley Road and 435 Pisgah Church in Greensboro remain temporarily closed.
Digital divide
Cox said the bank, like its competitors, continues to strive to strike the right balance between keeping a sizable branch presence for those customers who prefer in-person interactions, along with online banking options for young adults.
“Our financial center network is core to our business and will continue to play an important role in our high-tech, high-touch approach to deliver for our clients,” Cox said. “Our financial centers today are more focused on relationship-building and providing personalized advice to clients.
“This focus provides the ability to start and/or finish a financial transaction in the manner the clients’ prefer — whether it is digital or within a financial center.
“The approach is complementary, and one transaction can even begin by one means and is possible to be completed in the other,” he said.
Cox counted his children among young adults who have never entered a branch “and don’t know how to write a check.”
“They know how to transfer money and do financial transactions on a digital platform or an ATM, and they prefer it that way.
“The pandemic over the last two years has really forced an older generation to transition to a mobile or digital platform much quicker.”
For example, Cox said that older customers choosing or required to stay at home because of COVID-19 are adapting to the banking options they have at home.
As a result, Cox said that mobile and digital banking has served to level the playing field in most markets.
“We’re reaping the benefits of investments we’ve made over the past 10 years,” Cox said.
“About 90% of our clients interact with a digital platform at some level, while 85% of deposits are being made through a digital device or ATM.”
Cox recognizes that a more level playing field for deposits also has opened the door for online-only financial institutions, such as Ally, Axos, Chime, Discover Bank and SoFi, as competitors.
“We have to be competitive, no doubt, with the fintech companies,” Cox said.
“But, we feel having a physical presence on our markets beyond branches — with hands-on community and philanthropic efforts — resonates with customers and businesses beyond just cashing a check or offering a CD rate.
“We believe these efforts are raising awareness of our presence and will help to differentiate us in the marketplace more and more in 2022 and so on.”
Analysts’ perspective
The Triad is one of several markets where Bank of America could increase its deposits, said Bowman Gray IV, a local independent stockbroker.
“Its problem is still one of perception that was painted with a wide brush by Wells Fargo,” Gray said.
Gray said Bank of America has rebounded from its own image challenges during the Great Recession of 2008-11.
“They still carry the moniker of being a ‘big bank’ — an industry that needs to work much harder on its public image,” Gray said.
“Personally, I am pleased to see local/regional names filling the void.
“The playing field is not completely level, but I do believe that more money is staying local than it has for some time,” Gray said.
Tony Plath, a retired finance professor at UNC Charlotte, said Bank of America’s Triad challenge comes foremost in winning over customer — both individual and business — who have been loyal to Truist and Wells Fargo because of the legacy BB&T and Wachovia connections.
“There are just so many banks in the Triad region that have strong, long-term personal ties to the local communities,” Plath said.
“Even when the Triad loses the headquarters of a major legacy bank, the bank in question always maintains a significant operating presence in the Triad market and a large local labor force that remains tightly connected with the community.”
Plath said it will “take time and sustained effort to implement an effective fix to its problem as a ‘Charlotte’ bank operating in a ‘foreign’ market.”
“Bank of America simply needs broader and deeper ties to the various Triad communities it’s trying to reach,” Plath said.
Plath said the hiring of a Winston-Salem native in Cox is a step forward in that direction.
“That means a larger local employment base; more bank hires working in the region that are long-time residents of places like Greensboro, Winston-Salem and High Point, and more people occupying bank leadership positions in the Triad communities who are homegrown,” Plath said.
Plath said the bank will need to ramp up further its community involvement, whether officials serving on nonprofit boards or additional corporate philanthropic efforts.
“At present, if you ask around town about good local banks, I doubt you’ll find many people that would include Bank of America on their list,” Plath said.
“If you want to ‘belong’ to the local community, after all, you have to show people that you’re part of the local community.
“Actions, as they say, speak louder than words.”
