Changing Triad banking sector offers Bank of America pathway to growth

Digital divide

Cox said the bank, like its competitors, continues to strive to strike the right balance between keeping a sizable branch presence for those customers who prefer in-person interactions, along with online banking options for young adults.

“Our financial center network is core to our business and will continue to play an important role in our high-tech, high-touch approach to deliver for our clients,” Cox said. “Our financial centers today are more focused on relationship-building and providing personalized advice to clients.

“This focus provides the ability to start and/or finish a financial transaction in the manner the clients’ prefer — whether it is digital or within a financial center.

“The approach is complementary, and one transaction can even begin by one means and is possible to be completed in the other,” he said.

Cox counted his children among young adults who have never entered a branch “and don’t know how to write a check.”

“They know how to transfer money and do financial transactions on a digital platform or an ATM, and they prefer it that way.