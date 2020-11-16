Charlotte apartment group expands Forsyth presence by buying Gardens at Country Club

A Charlotte residential real-estate company has expanded its apartment complex presence in Forsyth County by spending $14.62 million on the Gardens at Country Club of Winston-Salem.

An affiliate of Gingko Residential, Gingko Gardens CC LLC, was the buyer of the 137-unit complex at 160 Dalewood Drive. The seller was Olde Vineyard Townhomes LLC of Roswell, Ga.

The purchase, which closed Friday, is the fourth for Gingko in Forsyth this year.

In April, an affiliate spent $3.72 million to buy the British Square apartment complex, a 6.48-acre campus at 5801 British Square Drive.

In January, affiliates spent a combined $12.72 million on two complexes: Grosvenor Square Apartments, a 145-unit complex at 74 Woodbine St. in Kernersville, was sold for $6.96 million; Shattalon Trace, a 120-unit complex at 5732 Shattalon Drive in Winston-Salem, was sold for $5.76 million.

Gingko has since renamed Grosvenor Square as The Station on Pineview, and Shattalon Trace at The Cove.

Altogether, 12 of Gingko's portfolio of 34 apartment complexes are in the Triad.