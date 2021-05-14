Charlotte company expands nonwovens production capacity

Glatfelter Corp., a global supplier of engineered materials, said Thursday announced it has completed acquisition of Georgia-Pacific’s U.S. nonwovens business for $175 million.

The transaction includes Georgia-Pacific’s Mount Holly airlaid manufacturing operation, along with a nonwovens product development operation and associated employees in Memphis, Tenn. The two facilities have a combined 140 employees.

The Mount Holly facility produces high-quality airlaid products focused on wipes and table top materials. The new product development resources will enhance on-going innovation efforts.

Glatfelter, based in Charlotte, said it has annual net sales of $1 billion with customers in more than 100 countries and about 2,560 employees worldwide. Operations include 12 manufacturing facilities located in the United States, Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and the Philippines

Glatfelter financed the acquisition through a combination of cash-on-hand and borrowing under its existing revolving credit facility.

