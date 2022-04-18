Charlotte group buys another Winston-Salem apartment complex

A second Winston-Salem apartment purchase near Indiana Avenue has been made this month by a Charlotte multi-family residential company with a major Triad presence.

The Bridgewood apartments at 5270 and 5290 Indiana Ave. and the Ridgecrest Manor apartments at 5300 Indiana Ave. were bought for a combined $3.35 million, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Monday.

The buyer is Ginkgo Bridge-Ridge LLC. The seller is Bridgewood and Ridgecrest Apartments LLC.

On April 11, another Ginkgo affiliate paid $2.75 million for Olde North Village Apartments, a 48-unit complex located at 3810 N. Liberty St.

In the Triad, Gingko Residential also owns: The Brookford Place, Cedar Ridge, Gardens at Country Club, Salem Ridge, Savannah Place, The Cove and The Flats at Salem apartment complexes in Winston-Salem; The Station on Pineview in Kernersville; Pepperstone and Spencer Crossing and Stonesthrow in Greensboro; and Swathmore Court in High Point.

