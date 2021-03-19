 Skip to main content
Charlotte group buys vacant lot near Greensboro shopping center
A vacant 6.33-acre lot next to Landmark Station Shopping Center in Greensboro has been sold for $936,000, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Thursday. The property is near West Wendover Avenue.

The buyer of the property at 6109 and 6115 Landmark Center Blvd. is Mission Landmark Center LLC, an affiliate of McCullough Townhomes LLC of Charlotte.

The seller is Landmark Henry LLC of Charlotte.

