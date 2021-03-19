Charlotte group buys vacant lot near Greensboro shopping center

A vacant 6.33-acre lot next to Landmark Station Shopping Center in Greensboro has been sold for $936,000, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Thursday. The property is near West Wendover Avenue.
The buyer of the property at 6109 and 6115 Landmark Center Blvd. is Mission Landmark Center LLC, an affiliate of McCullough Townhomes LLC of Charlotte.
The seller is Landmark Henry LLC of Charlotte.
336-727-7376
Tags
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today