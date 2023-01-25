 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Charlotte investment firm names Routh as managing director

New Republic Partners, a Charlotte-based investment management and wealth advisory firm, has hired David Routh as a managing director and member of its executive committee and board of directors.

Routh will work with senior leadership to evaluate strategic acquisitions and grow the firm’s network of clients and team talent. He will also advise clients on philanthropic planning and gift strategies.

Routh brings decades of experience in advising high-net-worth families, endowments and foundations.

He retired in 2022 as vice chancellor for development at UNC Chapel Hill. During his time there, he led the “Campaign for Carolina,” which gained more than $5 billion in funding.

Prior to his time at UNC, Routh held senior positions at U.S. Trust in New York, as well as N.C. Trust and Bank of America Corp.

He also spent 11 years as president and chief executive of Potpourri Design, a Greensboro design and distribution company.

