 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Charlotte lands fintech Robinhood Markets facility
0 comments

Charlotte lands fintech Robinhood Markets facility

{{featured_button_text}}

Robinhood Markets Inc., a California-based financial services firm, said Tuesday it will create 389 jobs in Charlotte and spend $11.7 million on capital investments in a customer-serviced focused office.

Robinhood is a mobile-first investing platform known for pioneering commission-free trading with no account minimums. The new positions will include analysts, customer-service staff and operations personnel.

Founded in 2013, Robinhood offers investing in stocks, options, exchange-traded funds and cash-management products through its brokerage, Robinhood Financial, crypto trading through Robinhood Crypto, and a suite of educational resources for first-time investors interested in building long-term, generational wealth.

The average annual salary for all new positions exceeds Mecklenburg County’s overall average annual wage of $71,689, creating a potential payroll impact of more than $29.7 million per year.

The company has been made eligible for up to $3 million in performance-based incentives from the state’s Job Development Investment Grant program.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 9: 6 ways you can save at the pump

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News