Charlotte multi-family group buys another local apartment property

A Charlotte multi-family residential company with a major Triad presence has made its third purchase in Forsyth County this month.

Pinnix Apartments, a 12-unit campus at 110 Woodbine St. in Kernersville, has been bought for $925,000, according to a Forsyth Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.

The buyer is Ginkgo STP Annex LLC, an affiliate of Gingko Residential. The sellers were Kathryn and Joseph Pinnix Jr.

A Gingko affiliate recently bought the the Bridgewood apartments at 5270 and 5290 Indiana Ave. and the Ridgecrest Manor apartments at 5300 Indiana Ave. for a combined $3.35 million.

On April 11, another Ginkgo affiliate paid $2.75 million for Olde North Village Apartments, a 48-unit complex located at 3810 N. Liberty St.

In the Triad, Gingko Residential also owns: The Brookford Place, Cedar Ridge, Gardens at Country Club, Salem Ridge, Savannah Place, The Cove and The Flats at Salem apartment complexes in Winston-Salem; The Station on Pineview in Kernersville; Pepperstone and Spencer Crossing and Stonesthrow in Greensboro; and Swathmore Court in High Point.

