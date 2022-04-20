 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Charlotte multi-family group buys another local apartment property

  • 0

A Charlotte multi-family residential company with a major Triad presence has made its third purchase in Forsyth County this month.

Pinnix Apartments, a 12-unit campus at 110 Woodbine St. in Kernersville, has been bought for $925,000, according to a Forsyth Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.

The buyer is Ginkgo STP Annex LLC, an affiliate of Gingko Residential. The sellers were Kathryn and Joseph Pinnix Jr.

A Gingko affiliate recently bought the the Bridgewood apartments at 5270 and 5290 Indiana Ave. and the Ridgecrest Manor apartments at 5300 Indiana Ave. for a combined $3.35 million.

On April 11, another Ginkgo affiliate paid $2.75 million for Olde North Village Apartments, a 48-unit complex located at 3810 N. Liberty St.

In the Triad, Gingko Residential also owns: The Brookford Place, Cedar Ridge, Gardens at Country Club, Salem Ridge, Savannah Place, The Cove and The Flats at Salem apartment complexes in Winston-Salem; The Station on Pineview in Kernersville; Pepperstone and Spencer Crossing and Stonesthrow in Greensboro; and Swathmore Court in High Point.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NC inches higher on national innovation ranking

NC inches higher on national innovation ranking

North Carolina continued to make slow progress in a national innovation ranking, climbing from 21st in 2019 to 20th in 2021 as rated by the 2021 Tracking Innovation report. In recent years, the report has been issued every other year.

Watch Now: Related Video

What to do with a tax refund and what to avoid

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert