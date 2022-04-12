Charlotte multi-family group increases Forsyth presence

A Winston-Salem apartment complex off Indiana Avenue has been sold for $2.75 million, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Monday. The Olde North Village Apartments is a 48-unit complex located at 3810 N. Liberty St.

The buyer is Ginkgo Olde North LLC, which is affiliated with a Charlotte multi-family residential company with a major Triad presence.

In the Triad, Gingko Residential already owns: The Brookford Place, Cedar Ridge, Gardens at Country Club, Salem Ridge, Savannah Place, The Cove and The Flats at Salem apartment complexes in Winston-Salem; The Station on Pineview in Kernersville; Pepperstone and Spencer Crossing and Stonesthrow in Greensboro; and Swathmore Court in High Point.

The seller of Olde North is Flamengos Investments LLC.

It was the fourth Forsyth property sale for Flamengos over the past six weeks. Other sales include the Eastgate apartment complex in Winston-Salem for $4.47 million and the 6.63-acre property is at 2901 New Walkertown Road near U.S. 311.

At least 94 apartment complexes have sold in Forsyth for a combined about $1.006 billion.

Richard Craver

