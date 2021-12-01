Charlotte real-estate developer buys land next to Clemmons shopping center

A Charlotte real-estate development and management company has paid $2.36 million to buy four tracts behind the Tanglewood Crossing shopping center in Clemmons.

According to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing, the tracts are a combined 4.52 acres with addresses listed as 3800, 3810 and 3820 Harper Road and 0 Lasater Road.

The properties are bounded to the north by the off-ramp from Interstate 40 at Exit 182.

The buyer is an affiliate of The Keith Corp., founded in 1989 by Graeme Keith Sr. and Graeme “Greg” Keith Jr. The seller is Davie Properties Inc. of Advance.

Keith is a full-service real estate company, including brokerage, development and property management.

Keith officials could not be immediately reached for comment about plans for the tracts.

The company has completed more than $3 billion worth of development involving more than 310 healthcare, industrial, office and retail properties in 35 states and five countries.

Of those properties, it lists 104 in North Carolina — by far the largest presence by state. Most of those projects are in the Charlotte area and the Triangle.