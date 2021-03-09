Charter Communications raises minimum wage to $18 an hour

Charter Communications Inc., the parent company of Spectrum, said Tuesday it is raising its minimum wage to $18 an hour for all current employees and new hires.

The minimum wage is being raised from $16.50 an hour. It is part of the company’s initiative to have a $20 minimum wage in 2022.

Charter said it plans to hire at least 270 employees in North Carolina and nearly 3,000 across its 41-state service area.

For information about its open jobs and to apply, go to jobs.spectrum.com.

Charter has more than 96,000 employees overall.

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.