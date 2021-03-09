Charter Communications raises minimum wage to $18 an hour

Charter Communications Inc., the parent company of Spectrum, said Tuesday it is raising its minimum wage to $18 an hour for all current employees and new hires.
The minimum wage is being raised from $16.50 an hour. It is part of the company’s initiative to have a $20 minimum wage in 2022.
Charter said it plans to hire at least 270 employees in North Carolina and nearly 3,000 across its 41-state service area.
For information about its open jobs and to apply, go to jobs.spectrum.com.
Charter has more than 96,000 employees overall.
Richard Craver
