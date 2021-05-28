 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Charter loan group provides $1M to Carolina nonprofit
0 comments

Charter loan group provides $1M to Carolina nonprofit

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Charter Communications Inc. said Thursday that its Spectrum Community Investment Loan Fund has provided $1 million to the nonprofit Carolina Small Business Development Fund.

The Carolina fund provides low-interest loans to small businesses in Charter’s North Carolina service area. It also assists with access to business services, training and policy research.

The Charter Loan Fund has provided similar $1 million investments to similar groups in California, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Texas and Wisconsin, as well as $3 million to the National Urban League’s Urban Empowerment Fund.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 18: How proposed Medicare changes could impact you

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News