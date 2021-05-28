Charter loan group provides $1M to Carolina nonprofit

Charter Communications Inc. said Thursday that its Spectrum Community Investment Loan Fund has provided $1 million to the nonprofit Carolina Small Business Development Fund.
The Carolina fund provides low-interest loans to small businesses in Charter’s North Carolina service area. It also assists with access to business services, training and policy research.
The Charter Loan Fund has provided similar $1 million investments to similar groups in California, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Texas and Wisconsin, as well as $3 million to the National Urban League’s Urban Empowerment Fund.
